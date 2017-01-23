Show More Results

'Star Wars: Episode VIII' is called 'The Last Jedi'

What could it mean?

Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Art
861 Shares
Holster those blasters. Turn off your lightsaber. Something important has just happened. The powers that be at Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to reveal the full name for Star Wars: Episode VIII today, which graces movie theaters on December 15th, 2017. Ready? The Last Jedi. Yep, that's it. We know little else about the movie, other than it'll feature one mister Luke Skywalker and the new generation of galactic butt-kicking heroes, Rey, Finn and Poe. Oh, and presumably the angst-ridden Kylo Ren will show up too. If you're keeping count, there's just 326 more days to wait...

