White House adds four 'Skype seats' for press briefings

"I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices that are not necessarily based here in the Beltway," Spicer said.

This announcement of online access comes a week after reports indicated President Donald Trump was considering moving press conferences to the Executive Office Building next door to the White House. While some saw the chatter as a means of limiting access to the White House, chief of staff Reince Priebus said the move would be to accommodate more attendees than the current room allows.