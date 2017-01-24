Apple's 'Find My iPhone' app will help you locate lost AirPods

The Wall Street Journal reports that the app uses the AirPods' wireless tech to locate them. The earbuds don't have a GPS connection, so Apple employs the iPhone's GPS tech. The map inside the Find My iPhone app will show you the last place the AirPods were in range of an iOS device connected to your iCloud account. If you happen to lose one out of range, the software will show you a general location of where it was last connected to one one of your gadgets. However, you will have to use your phone to employ this method.

What happens when you drop an AirPod at home and you just can't see it? The app will also let you play a sound through the earbuds to help you locate them. Here, you have the option beaming a noise through one or both of the audio accessories. Of course, this is dependent on the fact that the AirPods haven't run out of battery yet. iOS 10.3 was released to developers today, so it shouldn't be long before it and its earbud-locating tool are available for everyone to use. Hey, at least it might save you $69 on a replacement set.