Apple lets App Store developers respond to reviews

Moreover, you won't have to put up with apps that kick you over to the App Store when you offer to rate them. The iOS 10.3 beta includes a software kit that lets you rate an app while staying in the app. This won't be much solace if you hate "rate our app" requests in the first place, but it should minimize disruptions and prevent repeated nagging. It could also improve the overall quality of App Store ratings, since there's less temptation to skip the ratings requests.

There's no known release window for iOS 10.3, although Apple tends to wrap up beta tests for minor updates within a month or two of the first builds going online.