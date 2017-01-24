Apple is bringing the iPhone's night mode to the Mac

Ask Mac users which app they install first and they may well point you to F.lux, which adjusts the color temperature of your screen to cut back on eye strain as night sets in. Well, that recommendation may have just gone out the window for most users. Users have discovered that the latest macOS Sierra beta (10.12.4) includes a Night Shift mode that, like its iOS counterpart, can automatically shift toward a warmer tint. You can set a schedule (say, when sunset arrives) and fine-tune the colors in case they're a little too pronounced for your liking.