BlackBerry will launch its 'Mercury' phone on February 25th

Like it or not, this isn't expected to be a mid-range device: rumors have it shipping with a Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM, an 18-megapixel rear camera (like the Priv) and an 8-megapixel front shooter. That lines up with our experience with the prototype, which was generally snappy but occasionally choked. You may end up buying the Mercury primarily for that gesture-friendly keyboard, not because of raw performance. However, that could also make it a relatively affordable device. The price may be closer to that of the DTEK50 than higher-end hardware like the DTEK60. And it definitely won't be the only BlackBerry phone in the pipeline, so stay tuned if you want something more powerful.