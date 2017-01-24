Now you can download Netflix shows to your Android's SD card

Android​ Users – You can now download to your SD card so there's always room for more. pic.twitter.com/Uqt2GSjPw5 — Netflix US (@netflix) January 24, 2017

This could offer an interesting new way for users to consume their video content. Theoretically, it could allow users to download far more episodes and films than they would otherwise and build up huge catalogs of offline shows. However, as a Netflix rep told Engadget, "You can download content to multiple SD cards. However, there are limits to how many simultaneous downloads a member can download at one time, along with limits on how long a download will remain accessible. This ensures that the feature is being used for its intended purpose." Additionally, users won't be able to share SD cards amongst multiple devices as the content on the card will only play on the device that it was originally downloaded with, the rep explained.