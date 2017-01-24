Instagram Live Stories are going global this week

Starting a broadcast from Instagram is easy enough. Just swipe right from the home page, or tap the camera icon on the top left. Then swipe right again to go into Live mode, or press "Start Live Video." To see what people are recording at any time, go to the Explore panel by tapping the magnifying glass at the bottom of the screen. Popular videos will be shown in the top row with badges that say "Live."

If you don't see any of the above, you might need to update to the latest version of Instagram. The feature is only available on versions 10.0 and later.