Researchers have built a 1,000-watt 'super laser'

The Bivoj differs from the two other largest HPPLs in existence -- the Texas Petawatt Laser in Austin and the two-petawatt Laser for Fast Ignition Experiments (LFEX) in Osaka, Japan. While these lasers have a higher peak power -- to the tune of a billion watts -- they need so long to recharge that they can only fire a couple times a day. The $28-million Bivoj, on the other hand, boasts a higher average energy output because it fires a less-powerful beam far more often. The team hopes to commercialize and leverage this new technology for engineering purposes, like hardening metal, as well as industrial applications such as semiconductor processing in the second half of this year.