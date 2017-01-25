Apple hits Qualcomm with two more antitrust lawsuits

The first lawsuit seeks around $145 million in damages from Beijing's Intellectual Property Court, while the second is asking the court to weigh in on Apple and Qualcomm's licensing deals. A spokesperson for the chipmaker told Reuters that his company had not yet reviewed the latest complaints, but during a regulatory hearing in China in 2015, Qualcomm accused Apple of using such lawsuits in an attempt to get a discount on Qualcomm's technology.

Earlier this month, the US Federal Trade Commission also filed a complaint accusing Qualcomm of stifling competition, which led to Apple's $1 billion lawsuit in California. In that case, Qualcomm has denied Apple's claims that it "unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies [Qualcomm] have nothing to do with." Qualcomm, for its part, insists Apple gets the same licensing terms as all its other customers and is reportedly planning to countersue.