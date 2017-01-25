HoloLens is helping engineers visualize building blueprints

The researchers two potential use cases for the HoloLens. In the first, called "automated progress monitoring," inspectors can actually "bring the design information to the construction site" via Microsoft's HoloLens Sketchup Viewer, says Cambridge grad student Marianna Kopsida. That way, they can visualize relevant engineering data onsite in order to check building progress and take corrective actions where needed.

In the other scenario, inspectors take high resolution photos on the building site, bring the data back to the office, and overlay it onto a 3D model of the project. "This copy is fully textured, data-rich and an exact replica that can be used for condition testing ... to find problems with the structure," says grad student Philipp Huethwohl. That would let inspectors avoid physical inspections, keeping them out of danger and allowing bridges and other structures to remain open.

The research shows that Microsoft is positioning HoloLens as a professional tool, and not just a cool way to play Minecraft. Having worked on construction sites, I can imagine the amusement if an inspector were to show up in a VR headset, not to mention the impracticality of mixed reality on compared to using real plans. Nevertheless, the device has already shown tons of promise for design and architectural visualization. So, given that projects will be fully digital, why not take that data into the field, too?