'Knockout League' brings cartoony boxing to virtual reality

It's more Ready 2 Rumble in tone and presentation than, say, Fight Night's simulation leanings, but the aesthetic works really well based on footage from the trailer below. VB reports that the full version should be ready by the second quarter this year (so, some time between April and June) and should have some additional bits by then. For now, the version with a quartet of boxers will run you $18. Time to lace up the gloves... err, Vive wands and Oculus Touch controllers.