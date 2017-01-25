Scientists prepare their own march against Trump

The Women's March on Washington might not be the only big protest against Donald Trump's policies in the near future. Coordination is underway for a Scientists' March on Washington that, as the name implies, would rally support from anyone who believes that scientific facts should play a role in government policy, regardless of their political leanings. Don't like that Trump wants to censor climate change data or otherwise attempt to prevent scientific knowledge from reaching the public? This might be your chance to make your voice heard.
The finer points of when and where the protest will take place have yet to be hashed out (organizers are meeting this week), but this is definitely more than a well-meaning petition given the tens of thousands of people registering their support. The question is, just how big will it actually get? It's doubtful that it'll compare to the Women's March (estimated to have been three times the size of Trump's inauguration in Washington alone), but a large-enough contingent could draw attention to the issue and prevent it from flying under the radar.