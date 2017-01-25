Even for the Uncarrier, its an odd move offer a service to customers and then rip it to shreds. Maybe it truly thinks that DirecTV Now is that bad; as Variety notes, AT&T's streaming service has suffered several outages, but those could be chalked up to growing pains. But then, using a free service as a new and interesting way to insult a rival certainly fits with Legere's modus operandi.

The new offer is for Hulu's $7.99 Limited service, not the higher price premium offering, but it's still a pretty good deal on top of DirecTV. The streaming data doesn't count toward your cap but, as before, you're limited to 480P video unless you're willing to pay an extra $25 per month for the "HD add-on" option. If you use more than 28GB per month, the company may seriously curtail your speed until the next billing cycle, too.