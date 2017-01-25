This bag of Tostitos doesn't want you to drink and drive

If you haven't had anything to drink, the bag will show a green circle to indicate you're completely safe to drive home. If the bag senses alcohol on your breath, it displays a red circle with the message "don't drink and drive." The Party Bag also has NFC tech so you can tap it with your phone to hail a ride from Uber. The ride-sharing company and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will offer a $10 ride credit during the Super Bowl on February 5th. All you have to do to take advantage of the discount is enter the UPC code from one of the bags in the Uber app. Sure, the whole thing is a marketing tactic, but if it reminds people to get home safe, this is a pretty neat way to do so.

"Our goal is to remove 25,000 cars from the roads that Sunday evening," Frito-Lay's chief marketing officer Jennifer Saenz told AdWeek. "Whether watching the big game at a friend's house or at a local bar, a safe ride home is just a few easy taps away."