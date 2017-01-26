Cheating in online games is awful because it creates an uneven playing field against those who do play by the rules and those who do not. The Pokémon Company (TPC) noticed some irregularities in Pokémon Sun and Moon online matches and has laid the law down for 5,954 folks using modified save files, according to a translated post from the Company.
As a result, their entries into online tournaments, rating battles and game sync in the Global Link multiplayer portion have been "limited." The wording is rather vague, perhaps intentionally so, our in-house translator notes. Perhaps that's to expand upon what deserves punishment in the future.
There's always the chance that TPC could create a cheater's pool for the game that keeps the various offenders playing amongst themselves of course, but that seems highly unlikely. Remember: cheaters never win and winners never cheat. Just because it's trite doesn't mean it isn't true. Well, unless we're talking about politics or the New England Patriots.