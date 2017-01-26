As a result, their entries into online tournaments, rating battles and game sync in the Global Link multiplayer portion have been "limited." The wording is rather vague, perhaps intentionally so, our in-house translator notes. Perhaps that's to expand upon what deserves punishment in the future.

There's always the chance that TPC could create a cheater's pool for the game that keeps the various offenders playing amongst themselves of course, but that seems highly unlikely. Remember: cheaters never win and winners never cheat. Just because it's trite doesn't mean it isn't true. Well, unless we're talking about politics or the New England Patriots.