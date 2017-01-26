Samsung's Galaxy S8 will likely debut on March 29th

It's not like the Galaxy S8's specs are much of a secret - most of them, such as a potential edge-to-edge display and an embedded AI assistant, have been leaked. In addition to a virtual home button instead of a physical one under the display, we've also heard that the S8 will sport a side button that triggers the assistant.

We won't know the full story on the Galaxy S8's features until Samsung announces the phone, of course. But while it's disappointing that we'll have to wait a few weeks longer than usual to get the details, it's also probably a good thing that Samsung is getting more time. Hopefully, that can be put towards more conscientious testing and prevent another exploding-phone fiasco.