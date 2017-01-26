Twitter apps' Explore tab combines moments, trends and more

A new Twitter tab marked "Explore" has squeezed its way between Home and Notifications in the microblogging website's mobile app. When it makes its way to your device, that's where you'll have to go to find Twitter's trending topics, Moments, search and any featured live video. In fact, it completely replaces the Moments tab if you have it in your app. While you could find those features through other means, Explore was designed to make searching for trends, popular topics and the latest news much easier.
The company has been testing the tab for quite some time, but now that it's officially rolling out for iPhones and iPads, all iOS users can take it for a spin. It'll be available for Android devices in the coming weeks, as well, so keep an eye out for an update to arrive on your phone or tablet