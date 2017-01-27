Apple moving international iTunes arm to Ireland next month

What's particularly interesting about the commitment is the European Union's kerfuffle with Apple over its favorable tax arrangements in Ireland clearly hasn't put the company off expanding its operations in the country -- Luxembourg is something of a tax haven itself, of course. At the end of August last year, the EU Commission concluded Apple must pay €13 billion (just shy of $14 billion by current exchange rates) plus interest in what are effectively back taxes, arguing that a seriously low tax deal agreed with the Irish government amounted to an illegal competitive advantage (aka "state aid").

Apple CEO Tim Cook has called the ruling "total political crap," while Ireland believes the EU is overstepping its authority and misconstruing local law. Both are working together to appeal the ruling, and it's perhaps this solidarity that has convinced Apple to progress with its plans to ship its iTunes business out of Luxembourg.