Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: "Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light" Production Committee
save
Save
share

Japan is getting a Final Fantasy XIV-inspired live-action TV drama

But it's not what you think.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago in AV
Comments
227 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
"Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light" Production Committee

When you hear the term "live action Final Fantasy TV drama," you probably imagine something akin to Game of Thrones. But don't get your hopes up too much. Final Fantasy XIV: Daddy of Light is actually an upcoming Japanese TV drama that centers on the relationship between a father and son playing the popular MMO, reports Kotaku. It's based on a series of blog posts by a Japanese gamer who played FFXIV with his 60-year-old father, and it's also apparently the first time Final Fantasy has inspired a live action show. The series will also incorporate in-game segments from the MMO when it launches in April, so fans will still be able to get their Chocobo fix.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file