Japan is getting a Final Fantasy XIV-inspired live-action TV drama

When you hear the term "live action Final Fantasy TV drama," you probably imagine something akin to Game of Thrones. But don't get your hopes up too much. Final Fantasy XIV: Daddy of Light is actually an upcoming Japanese TV drama that centers on the relationship between a father and son playing the popular MMO, reports Kotaku. It's based on a series of blog posts by a Japanese gamer who played FFXIV with his 60-year-old father, and it's also apparently the first time Final Fantasy has inspired a live action show. The series will also incorporate in-game segments from the MMO when it launches in April, so fans will still be able to get their Chocobo fix.