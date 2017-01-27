Ford SmartLink brings WiFi, LTE-connected features to older cars

It connects to Verizon's wireless networks, but we're not sure how much it has in common with the $15-per month Verizon Vehicle platform that launched a couple of years ago. The SmartLink promises a WiFi hotspot, plus smartphone-based remote start, lock and unlock, vehicle health and security notifications, and location assistance. Third parties like Samsung, Onstar and others also offer various devices, but not all of them have all of these features. There's no word on the pricing, but it will be available via dealers starting this summer.