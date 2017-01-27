Classic puzzle adventure 'Myst' comes to Android

Myst has been ported to a range of platforms over the years, including the original PlayStation, Sega Saturn and Nintendo DS. With good reason -- up until 2002, it was the best-selling PC game of all time (The Sims, unsurprisingly, supplanted it.) While the game has been on iOS since 2009, this is the first time it's been available to Android players. It costs $6.99, which might put off some, but at least there are no microtransactions. If nothing else, it should tide you over until Fire Emblem Heroes comes along.