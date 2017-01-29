Bitcoin wallets get a key approval in Switzerland

Xapo was likely helped by its insistence that it doesn't take deposits. The firm adds that it won't serve American customers, potentially due to legal uncertainty surrounding bitcoin.

The approval isn't coming completely out of the blue. Switzerland plays a key role in the financial community, and it has been aggressively courting bitcoin operations in a bid to future-proof itself. Nonetheless, the legal footing granted here is important. It opens the door to other wallet businesses that want to use Switzerland as a home base, and could set an example for other countries to follow.