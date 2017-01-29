Sega adds 'OutRun' and other classic soundtracks to Spotify

The new releases join other Sega classics, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Golden Axes, Skies of Arcadia and Jet Set Radio. If you're looking for something else, Spotify is one of the more gaming-oriented streaming services out there. It recently created a dedicated portal where you can find game-inspired playlists curated by PlayStation Music, EA Sports and even Engadget. However, it's still difficult to stream soundtracks directly from developers and gaming companies -- perhaps Nintendo and others could take a page from Sega.