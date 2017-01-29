Sega adds 'OutRun' and other classic soundtracks to Spotify

If you need a distraction from the stress of our new Orwellian order, why not take a trip back to a simpler time with Sega? It just released nearly 20 classic soundtracks from the '80s and '90s onto streaming site Spotify, including OutRun, Virtua Fighter, Fantasy Zone and NiGHTS. OutRun is probably the standout, as many of us wasted a good chunk of our youth (and quarters) racing in the multiplayer arcade version.
The new releases join other Sega classics, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Golden Axes, Skies of Arcadia and Jet Set Radio. If you're looking for something else, Spotify is one of the more gaming-oriented streaming services out there. It recently created a dedicated portal where you can find game-inspired playlists curated by PlayStation Music, EA Sports and even Engadget. However, it's still difficult to stream soundtracks directly from developers and gaming companies -- perhaps Nintendo and others could take a page from Sega.