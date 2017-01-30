Cassini captures close-up views of Saturn's rings

Cassini also captured images of "straws" or temporary clumping in the rings caused by gravity from a group of embedded objects. It took photos of density "waves" and "wakes," as well -- take note that the spacecraft captured all these images in visible light using its wide-angle camera on December 18th, 2016. Cassini first showed us these features back when it reached Saturn in 2004, but these new images are twice as sharp and clear than what we've seen before.

We can probably expect more ring photos in the next few months as Cassini continues to move nearer towards Saturn. The spacecraft will dance in and out of the gap between the planet and its rings in late April for 22 times before it bids farewell by plunging into the gas giant.