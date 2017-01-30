Show More Results

Googlers stage a walkout to protest Trump's immigration ban

The coordinated protest is happening now across eight campuses.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
16m ago in Politics
Numerous technology companies have already voiced their opposition to the Trump administration's executive order from Friday banning the immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Today, Google employees from eight campuses have staged a work stoppage and walkout to protest the order as well.

The employees are coordinating and documenting their protest using the #GooglersUnite hashtag. Google does not have an official comment on the situation but a source within the company did state that the company supports the employees' rally.

