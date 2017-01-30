'Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin' will launch on February 21st

If you know anything about the original Psychonauts, it sounds like you'll be right at home here -- Rhombus of Ruin picks up right where the original game left off. But rather than playing the latest title as a platformer, Rhombus of Ruin is a 3D, first person adventure in virtual reality. Fortunately for those of us who might not have played the original title, which came out way back in April of 2015, Sony says that the PS4 exclusive should be pretty accessible whether or not you've played the original.

And if you're not feeling up for a VR experience, Psychonauts 2 sounds like it'll retain the original third-person platformer feel that original used. But it'll be a while before you get to check that one out -- it still doesn't have a release date as of now. But with Rhombus of Ruin just about ready to go, we imagine Double Fine will be working hard to get the next title in the series out the door before too long.