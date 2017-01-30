Twitter admits 'didn't move fast enough' on abuse, changes coming

After years of hearing users cry out about the abuse on its platform and reacting in ways that may have made its problems even worse, Twitter says it's listening. VP of engineering Ed Ho tweeted tonight that "We heard you, we didn't move fast enough last year...We'll be rolling out a number of product changes in the days ahead." Also asserting that changes will continue until there is an impact people can feel, Ho was backed up by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeting that "We're taking a completely new approach to abuse on Twitter. Including having a more open & real-time dialogue about it every step of the way," and recently-added VP of product Keith Coleman.