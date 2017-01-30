UberEats now does breakfast in London

Buzz. Buzz. Buzz. The alarm goes off and instinctively you roll over, hit the snooze button and close your eyes once more. Breakfast can wait. We've all made this sleep-deprived decision, only to skip brekkie entirely when we realise we're running late for work. Unsurprisingly, there's now an app for that. Starting tomorrow, Uber is offering a breakfast service through its UberEats app in London. So whereas before the service started at 11am, cutting off at 11pm, you can now make an order from 7am in the capital.
The app supports custom locations too, so if you're really behind schedule you can ask for the bagels or croissants to meet you at the office instead. Uber has a bunch of partners on board, including PAUL, Bagel Factory and Crepeaffaire, so at least there's some variety for the bankers and business folk who will no doubt become dependent on the service. It's an expensive, but compelling offer, one that Uber needs if it's to compete with Deliveroo, which just started a monthly subscription service in the city.