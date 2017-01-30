UberEats now does breakfast in London

The app supports custom locations too, so if you're really behind schedule you can ask for the bagels or croissants to meet you at the office instead. Uber has a bunch of partners on board, including PAUL, Bagel Factory and Crepeaffaire, so at least there's some variety for the bankers and business folk who will no doubt become dependent on the service. It's an expensive, but compelling offer, one that Uber needs if it's to compete with Deliveroo, which just started a monthly subscription service in the city.