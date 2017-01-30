Show More Results

Image credit: Michael Becker/FOX
What's on TV: Super Bowl LI, 'Powerless,' '24: Legacy'

Also: 'The Quad,' 'Santa Clarita Diet,' the season finale of 'The Grand Tour' and a 30 for 30 on the XFL.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
42m ago in AV
24: Legacy: L-R: Ashley Thomas, Sheila Vand, Dan Bucatinsky, Miranda Otto, Jimmy Smits, Corey Hawkins, Charlie Hofheimer, Anna Diop, Teddy Sears and Coral Pena. Michael Becker/FOX

This weekend is obviously focused on the Big Game, but there's more on deck. Netflix is streaming a new series, Santa Clarita Diet, starring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore, while Amazon has the final episode in this season of The Grand Tour. Also wrapping up a season is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on CW, which you should definitely watch. New series premiering this week include NBC's superhero comedy Powerless, and Fox brings us the Jack Bauer-less 24: Legacy. On Blu-ray, there's Queen of Katwe, and gamers have some new DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare on PS4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (4K)
  • Victoria (S1)
  • Parents
  • Pinocchio
  • Queen of Katwe
  • Barbie: Video Game Hero
  • Tyler Perry's Madea on the Run
  • Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween
  • Ballers (S2)
  • Masterminds
  • Dexed (PS4)
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage DLC (PS4)
  • Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Kill the Bad Guy (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Candleman (Xbox One)
  • Limelight (PS4, PC)
  • Abzu (PS4)
  • Divide (PS4)
  • Conan Exiles (PC Early Access)

Monday

  • The Bachelor, ABC, 8PM
  • Gotham (winter finale), Fox, 8PM
  • Supergirl, Fox, 8PM
  • Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8PM
  • Shadowhunters, Freeform, 8PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
  • 2 Broke Girls, CBS, 9PM
  • Beyond, Freeform, 9PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9PM
  • Lucifer (winter finale), Fox, 9PM
  • The Odd Couple (season finale), CBS, 9:30PM
  • Becoming Warren Buffett, HBO, 10PM
  • Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10PM
  • Timeless, NBC, 10PM
  • Quantico, ABC, 10PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
  • Startalk, National Geographic, 11PM
  • The Barstool Rundown: Live from Houston, Comedy Central, 12AM

Tuesday

  • Bill Burr, Netflix, 3AM
  • Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017, CBS, 8PM
  • The Flash, CW, 8PM
  • The Wall, NBC, 8PM
  • The Fosters (winter premiere), Freeform, 8PM
  • The Game of Dating (series premiere), TV One, 8PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
  • The Mick, Fox, 8:30PM
  • Switched at Birth (season premiere), Freeform, 9PM
  • Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
  • D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow, CW, 9PM
  • Outsiders, WGN, 9PM
  • Teen Wolf (winter finale), MTV, 9PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime 9PM
  • This is Us, NBC, 9PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 9PM
  • Bones, Fox, 9PM
  • The Real O'neals, ABC, 9:30PM
  • Teachers, TV Land, 10PM
  • Chicago Fire, NBC, 10PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 10PM
  • Taboo, FX, 10PM
  • Killing Fields Discovery, 10PM
  • Noisey, Viceland, 10PM
  • Throwing Shade, TV Land, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Wednesday

  • The Path, Hulu, 3AM
  • Showtime at the Apollo, Fox, 8PM
  • Madiba: Part 1, BET, 8PM
  • Arrow, CW, 8PM
  • Hunted, CBS, 8PM
  • Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8PM
  • Unsung: Case, TV One, 8PM
  • Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
  • The 100 (season premiere), CW, 9PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 9PM
  • The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9PM
  • Star, Fox, 9PM
  • NFL Turning Point, NBC Sports Network, 9PM
  • The Vikings (season finale), History, 9PM
  • The Quad (series premiere), BET, 10PM
  • Suits, USA, 10PM
  • Workaholics, Comedy Central, 10PM
  • It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX, 10PM
  • Match Game, ABC, 10PM
  • Code Black, CBS, 10PM
  • Bong Appetit, Viceland, 10PM
  • Man Seeking Woman, FXX, 10:30PM
  • Jeff & Some Aliens, Comedy Central, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Thursday

  • The Grand Tour (season finale), Amazon Prime, 7PM
  • Supernatural, CW, 8PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8PM
  • The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8PM
  • The Great Indoors, CBS, 8:30PM
  • Powerless (series premiere), NBC, 8:30PM
  • Superior Donuts (series premiere), CBS, 8:30PM
  • 30 for 30: This was the XFL, ESPN, 9PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 9PM
  • Scandal, ABC, 9PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 9PM
  • Alone, History, 9PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9PM
  • My Kitchen Rules, Fox, 9PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30PM
  • Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 9:30 & 10PM
  • How to Get Away With Murder, ABC, 10PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10PM
  • Colony, USA, 10PM
  • The Blacklist, NBC, 10PM
  • Portlandia, IFC, 10PM
  • Nirvanna the Band the Show (series premiere), Viceland, 10PM
  • Training Day (series premiere), CBS, 10PM
  • Nightwatch, A&E, 10PM
  • People Just Do Nothing (series premiere), Viceland, 10:30PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM

Friday

  • Santa Clarita Diet, Netflix, 3AM
  • The Vampire Diaries, CW, 8PM
  • Grimm, NBC, 8PM
  • Last Man Standing, ABC, 8PM
  • Rosewood, Fox, 8PM
  • Dr. Ken, ABC, 8:30PM
  • Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time, Showtime, 9PM
  • Rise: Sacred Water, Viceland, 9PM
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (season finale), CW, 9PM
  • Emerald City, NBC, 9PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9PM
  • Sleepy Hollow, Fox, 9PM
  • Cut-Off, Viceland, 10PM
  • The Wheel, Discovery, 10PM

Saturday

  • High School Lover, Lifetime, 8PM
  • 2017 NFL Honors, Fox, 8PM
  • Cops, Spike TV, 8PM
  • Ransom, CBS, 8PM
  • Cavaliers/Knicks, ABC, 8:30PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Kristen Stewart/Alessia Cara, NBC, 11:30PM

Sunday

  • Super Bowl LI: Patriots. vs. Falcons, Fox, 6:30PM
  • 60 Minutes, CBS, 7PM
  • Mercy Street, PBS, 8PM
  • Black Sails, Starz, 9PM
  • Victoria, PBS, 9PM
  • Secrets of the Six Wives (season finale), PBS, 10PM
  • 24: Legacy (series premiere), Fox, 10:30PM

