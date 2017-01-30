What's on TV: Super Bowl LI, 'Powerless,' '24: Legacy'

This weekend is obviously focused on the Big Game, but there's more on deck. Netflix is streaming a new series, Santa Clarita Diet, starring Timothy Olyphant and Drew Barrymore, while Amazon has the final episode in this season of The Grand Tour. Also wrapping up a season is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on CW, which you should definitely watch. New series premiering this week include NBC's superhero comedy Powerless, and Fox brings us the Jack Bauer-less 24: Legacy. On Blu-ray, there's Queen of Katwe, and gamers have some new DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare on PS4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).