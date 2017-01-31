Chevy stops making the Spark EV following the Bolt's arrival

Aside from its tiny size, the Spark's biggest limitation was its 82-mile maximum range. The Bolt, with a 238-mile range, is much more practical if you want to do more than commute to work. It has newer in-cabin tech, too. And while the Bolt is thousands of dollars more expensive even after tax credits (the Spark started at about $26,000), it's hard to say that the savings would be worthwhile given what you're losing. It won't shock you to hear that only 7,400 Spark EVs have been sold since 2013, while GM expects to have sold 1,800 Bolts by the end of January.

With that said, this leaves the Chevy badge with precious few electric choices. The Bolt is the only pure EV in the lineup, and the Volt plug-in hybrid won't help much if you're determined to avoid using gas. It'll likely be a long while before Chevy treats EVs as more than niche products and gives you a range of body styles.