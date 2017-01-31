Chevy stops making the Spark EV following the Bolt's arrival

It's hard not to take a look at the Chevy Bolt and ask: why on Earth would anyone buy the Spark EV over this? And GM feels the same way, apparently. The automaker has confirmed to Detroit News that it quietly ended production of the Spark EV in summer 2016, about 3 years after it hit the scene. The company hasn't explained why besides saying that it will "build on the great experience of our electrification program," but it's not hard to see why -- the Spark just wasn't as compelling as the Bolt and other modern electric cars.
Aside from its tiny size, the Spark's biggest limitation was its 82-mile maximum range. The Bolt, with a 238-mile range, is much more practical if you want to do more than commute to work. It has newer in-cabin tech, too. And while the Bolt is thousands of dollars more expensive even after tax credits (the Spark started at about $26,000), it's hard to say that the savings would be worthwhile given what you're losing. It won't shock you to hear that only 7,400 Spark EVs have been sold since 2013, while GM expects to have sold 1,800 Bolts by the end of January.
With that said, this leaves the Chevy badge with precious few electric choices. The Bolt is the only pure EV in the lineup, and the Volt plug-in hybrid won't help much if you're determined to avoid using gas. It'll likely be a long while before Chevy treats EVs as more than niche products and gives you a range of body styles.