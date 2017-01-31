Netgear WiFi routers are vulnerable to more security exploits

The good news? Netgear has been diligent about patching the security hole. As of the report, 19 models (plus a cable modem) already have firmware updates that will fix the flaws. You can also avoid the issue on unpatched routers by manually enabling password recovery and turning off remote management. You won't have to worry if you're attentive, in other words. The larger concern is that there are many potential targets. With "hundreds of thousands" of affected routers in the wild (and at least some of them accessible online), it wouldn't take much for an intruder to cause chaos.