Gel-based robot hand can grab and release fish

To prove that the breakthrough works, the team devised an unusual experiment: namely, catch-and-release fishing. The gel-based hand could quickly close around a fish without hurting it, and let it go just as easily. The underwater test also showed that a hydrogel robot takes on the visual and acoustic properties of its environment, helping it blend in where virtually any other bot would stand out.

Of course, the technology isn't going to be limited to fishing expeditions. MIT envisions it being a tremendous help for surgical robots that could poke around in your body without the risk of damaging your organs and tissues. Researchers will still need to spend a lot of time refining and customizing their robotics to make that happen, but there could well be a time when robots can take over even the most delicate operations.