OnePlus 3T caught cheating on benchmarks

The good news: the 3T won't be playing fast and loose with numbers for much longer. In a statement, OnePlus says that it will stop ramping up the processor for benchmarks in "upcoming" OxygenOS releases for both the 3 and 3T. The company claims that this was part of a broader effort to provide a "better user experience" in demanding apps (particularly games), although that doesn't really pass muster -- there was no reason to be hiking speeds in benchmarks. You can read the full statement below.

OnePlus certainly isn't alone in this behavior, as XDA caught the Meizu Pro 6 Plus cheating at the same time. That doesn't justify rigging tests, however, and it suggests that benchmark makers and testers alike will have to remain extra-vigilant if they want to keep companies honest. It's also a reminder to test phones in real-world circumstances whenever possible -- even when benchmarks are accurate, they can only tell you so much about your day-to-day experience.