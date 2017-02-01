'Super Mario Run' now has an easy mode

Nintendo also removed the time limit, something that usually isn't a big problem -- but you can run up against it in longer, more complex levels like castles or ghost houses. Killing the clock seems like a move born of necessity, as unlimited lives wouldn't really help if you die more than a couple times -- you'd be right up against the time limit before long.

The option for easy mode only presents itself after you run out of lives in a course, so you can't turn it on across your entire game experience. And it's worth noting that in easy mode, you won't be able to collect special coins, but you'll at least be able to get past tricky levels if you just want to play through to the end.

Nintendo also tweaked the balance of the competitive "Toad rally" mode. Now, you'll lose less Toads from your collection if you lose a match. The game also now works in Korean, but there's no new levels or really any additional content to be found here. For kids (or adults) who might have struggled with some levels, though, easy mode might provided a needed assist.