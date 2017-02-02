Introducing the new Engadget app!

Topic Subscriptions : You can now customize your Engadget experience by subscribing to the topics that are most important to you. This creates a personalized feed of articles and videos.

: You can now customize your Engadget experience by subscribing to the topics that are most important to you. This creates a personalized feed of articles and videos. Customized Push Notifications : Based on your subscriptions, the app will notify you of the breaking news that are important to you.

: Based on your subscriptions, the app will notify you of the breaking news that are important to you. Enhanced Video Experience: The app provides full access to all our shows and amazing video reviews. The experience is designed exclusively for phones, and makes finding and viewing videos faster than ever.

The app provides full access to all our shows and amazing video reviews. The experience is designed exclusively for phones, and makes finding and viewing videos faster than ever. Save-for-Later: You can save your favorite stories for later on your mobile, tablet or on the desktop.

And this is just the beginning: We will continue adding features in the months ahead. So stay tuned!

If you already have the Engadget app, please go ahead and update; the new app will replace the old one. If you don't have the app, you can download it here for iOS and Android.