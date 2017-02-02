Pornhub just launched a sex ed portal for its users

Pornhub is now offering a new kind of education-based entertainment and no, it's not just more pigtails and plaid skirts. The porn hosting site announced on Wednesday that it has teamed with famed sex therapist, Dr. Laurie Betito, to create the Sexual Wellness Center (SFW).
This portal will provide responsible advice and information on a wide variety of topics -- from "What is consent?" to "Top Erotic Positions for Lesbians" -- as well as more conventional information of STDs and safe sex practices. Additionally, Dr. Betito will host a weekly Q&A session, taking and answering questions from its viewers.