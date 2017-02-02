Show More Results

Latest in Culture

Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
save
Save
share

Pornhub just launched a sex ed portal for its users

The site's Sexual Wellness Center gives you the lowdown before you get down
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Medicine
Comments
402 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pornhub is now offering a new kind of education-based entertainment and no, it's not just more pigtails and plaid skirts. The porn hosting site announced on Wednesday that it has teamed with famed sex therapist, Dr. Laurie Betito, to create the Sexual Wellness Center (SFW).

This portal will provide responsible advice and information on a wide variety of topics -- from "What is consent?" to "Top Erotic Positions for Lesbians" -- as well as more conventional information of STDs and safe sex practices. Additionally, Dr. Betito will host a weekly Q&A session, taking and answering questions from its viewers.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file