Tokyo's Olympic medals will be crafted from old gadgets

The idea is mostly symbolic. Tokyo wants to promote sustainability and recycling, while also giving its medals an added sense of history. The event itself will, of course, give them significance -- who they were won by, and how -- but now, there will be an extra sense of worth as athletes wear them around their neck. "Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic medals will be made out of people's thoughts and appreciation for avoiding waste," Japan gymnast and three-time Olympic gold medallist Kohei Uchimura said. "I think there is an important message in this for future generations."