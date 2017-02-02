YouTube for iOS gets Chromecast lock screen controls

It can be annoying having to unlock your phone screen and sift through all the open apps to pause, forward or rewind what you're casting on TV. Good thing YouTube has finally made things easier for iOS users. The latest version of the app for iPhones and iPads adds lock screen controls not just for Chromecast, but also for smart TVs and other devices. If you have an Apple Watch, you'll now be able to access play, pause, prev, next and volume controls on your wearable, as well. The upgrade is now available from iTunes, just in time for this weekend's YouTube binge watch session.