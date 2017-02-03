Apple's $200 education bundle includes apps like Final Cut Pro X

The bundle is available for both K-12 and higher education institutions so computer labs and classrooms can use pro-level software as learning tools. Now that you can add tracks to a Logic Pro X files on GarageBand for iOS, it's easy to use Apple's suite of A/V apps as part of a complete workflow. Of course, this new bundle also means instructors can start out with the simpler GarageBand apps before moving into more advance production software. If you're interested in taking advantage of the deal, the bundle is available now from the Apple website.