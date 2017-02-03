Show More Results

Latest in Culture

Image credit: (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Hackers use streaming devices to make radio stations play 'FDT'

IP streaming devices are the reason YG's song keeps popping up.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Security
248 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Rapper YG performs at the Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD as part of his FDT Tour. The tour takes it name from YG's viral anthem 'FDT (F--k Donald Trump).' (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Vulnerabilities in the Internet of Things can have odd results, as we witnessed last year when radio stations suddenly started playing archived clips from a furry podcast. More recently, unknown hackers have exploited the Barix IP streamers some stations use to syndicate content for another purpose: playing YG's song "FDT." According to the Associated Press, a South Carolina station ended up playing the song on a loop for 15 minutes Monday night, following incidents on small stations in other states.

As Radio Insight explains, hardware left unprotected by firewalls and with default passwords can easily be exploited remotely. The Michigan Association of Broadcasters has information on how the devices can be secured, but if they aren't, then we can expect to keep hearing about incidents like this. The Shodan search engine makes it trivially easy to find vulnerable connected hardware, so make sure your hardware (security cameras, refrigerators, TVs, whatever) is set up properly and ports aren't exposed to the internet.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file