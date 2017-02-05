All all-electric supercar, and more in the week that was

Nanjing is about to get a whole lot greener, as Stefano Boeri Architetti just announced plans to build China's first vertical forest in the city. When it's complete, the high rise will suck up CO2 while producing 132 pounds of fresh oxygen every day. Japan offers another inspiring example of urban greenery: the Kayashima train station in Neyagawa is built around a massive 700-year-old camphor tree. Iceland just announced plans to build a biodome community that will be 100 percent self-sustaining. And Krakow's new music school will feature an air purifier that's as effective as 33,000 trees.



What's lean, green and gets 370 miles on a single charge? Meet the Tomahawk, Dubuc Motors' vision for the all-electric supercar of the future. In other design news, China just completed construction on a soaring bike path that lets cyclists pedal through the sky. IKEA's flat-pack emergency shelters have been installed by the thousands to help with the ongoing refugee crisis, and the project was just crowned Design of the Year. And scientists just announced that they've created a brand new form of matter: time crystals.