An entire 'Pokemon' game is playable inside 'Minecraft'

When you think of Minecraft add-ons, you probably think of mini games or the occasional clever machine -- fun, but you'll likely be back to the main game before long. Well, you might want to clear your schedule with this one. Phoenix SC has released Pokémon Cobalt and Amethyst, a Minecraft add-on that recreates the adventuring and creature battles of its namesake game with uncanny attention to detail. There's a brand new storyline, 136 (!) new Pokémon and many of the experiences you know, including a blocky Pokédex. Reportedly, it could take you longer to beat than the official Pokémon games -- Phoenix SC is estimating that it'll take 60 to 80 hours to finish.