Google project turns your daily routine into custom clothing

Most fashion isn't truly personal unless you design it yourself, and most people aren't about to fire up a sewing machine to make that happen. However, you might only need your phone to get a custom look in the future. Google and H&M's Ivyrevel label are working on a Coded Couture app that uses Android's passive sensing abilities (the Awareness API) to design a dress around your activities. Grant the app permission and it'll generate business, gala and party dresses based on your favorite places, your fitness routine and even the typical weather -- in a sense, you really are wearing your heart on your sleeve. The only requirement is that you keep your phone with you.