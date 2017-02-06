'Rock Band VR' is coming to the Oculus Rift on March 23rd

You won't have to wait much longer to play Rock Band VR. Developer Harmonix has announced that its virtual reality title is launching for the Oculus Rift on March 23rd, with pre-orders available now through Amazon. You should keep in mind that the bundles being sold, one for PlayStation 4 and the other for Xbox One, only include a digital copy of the game and a guitar controller.
What this means is that you'll need Oculus Touch devices to get started, which are sold separately for $199. That's on top of having a Rift headset and VR-ready PC, of course. If you have all of that, it won't be too long before you can start jamming out in virtual reality.
Rock Band VR is headed to the @Oculus Rift on March 23rd! Pre-Orders are available now: https://t.co/Ffw2R1xVP9 pic.twitter.com/uytARb9TTG— Rock Band (@RockBand) February 6, 2017