Vevo pauses its music video subscription plans

Huggers notes that about 80 percent of Vevo's viewers are from outside the US, but that it only has localized content in 14 countries. The streaming service wants to double or triple that footprint by the end of 2017.

The pause also gives Vevo a chance to build up an original library that extends beyond music videos. It won't try to challenge Hulu or Netflix, but it's already working on short-form clips that include animated short films, interviews and mini documentaries. Think of this the way you might Apple's expansion into video originals -- it's about giving you a steady stream of exclusives that make it more than just a straightforward music service.

But is it enough? That's hard to tell. There are still many factors up in the air, such as price and the perks you get besides the occasional singer Q&A. Music videos typically aren't as important to fans as the music itself, and it may be hard to break the habit of a generation used to watching music videos on YouTube for free. Whenever Vevo's paid service launches, it'll have to be both a significant improvement and inexpensive enough that people won't mind the video-only focus.