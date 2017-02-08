'Castlevania' is getting a Netflix animated series

Details like the plot or voice cast aren't available, although Shankar has dribbled out a few hints in the past. In 2016, he suggested that his in-progress show would be "dark, satirical" and "flip the vampire sub-genre on its head." Ellis even talked about writing a show (then titled Castlevania: Dracula's Curse, based on Castlevania III) back in 2006.

Shankar isn't shy about drumming up hype, at least. he's vowing that the series will be the "western world's first good video game adaptation." That's a tall order when even the most promising adaptations have fallen short. Look at it this way, though: it's not the highest bar to clear, and producing for Netflix gives the Castlevania team the kind of creative freedom it might not have if it had to conform to the length and subject matter limitations that you often see with conventional movies and TV.