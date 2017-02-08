Corsair teases its first whole computer

You likely know Corsair as a computer parts and peripherals manufacturer. It makes DRAM modules for laptops and desktops, flash drives, PC cases, SSDs, keyboards, mice and so on and so forth. An ad published in Maximum PC's March issue, however, reveals that the company has become a full-fledged PC maker. Its first ever whole computer is fittingly called Corsair One, and it features a dark, Tron-esque design.
The ad called it a "category-defying new PC" that was "built from the ground up to power anything and everything you love to do." That's pretty much the extent of what the ad divulged, though it also has the URL to Corsair One's barebones landing page. You can sign up on the website to get updates, but rest assured that we'll also share more details when they become available.