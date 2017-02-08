E3 will 'officially' open to the public this year

The event organizers are also offering a new class of business passes. Aimed at lawyers, analysts and other stuffed shirt types, these passes will get you into the business lounge and grant priority access to the convention center.

This move comes after years of clamoring to open the event to the public. The ESA performed a small-scale experiment at last year's event with E3 Live. This year takes it a step further with genuine public access. However, the ESA can't guarantee that they'll continue it next year so if you really want to see E3 but don't want to blog about it, now may be your only chance.