'Orange is the New Black' season five premieres on June 9th

House of Cards isn't the only show Netflix is soon bringing back for a new season. The streaming service revealed today that another one of its hit originals, Orange is the New Black, will be premiering its fifth season on June 9th. Last year, Netflix said the series created by Jenji Kohan would be around for quite a while, after announcing it had been renewed for three more seasons (five, six and seven).
In addition to new episodes of Orange is the New Black, Netflix is also debuting Bill Nye Saves the World on April 21st. The new talk show will feature panel discussions, science projects and correspondent reports about "wide-ranging" topics. Altogether, it looks like Netflix viewers have a busy season of binge-watching ahead.